AssamSAT, space entrepreneurship centre to boost space tech ecosystem in Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said space technology could play a key role in strengthening resource mapping, disaster monitoring and planning in the state, highlighting the proposed AssamSAT satellite and a Centre for Space Entrepreneurship in Guwahati.

In a post on X, Sarma said the state government wants to use space technology as a "force multiplier" for Assam and create opportunities for young innovators to develop space-based solutions.

"Space tech can be a force multiplier for Assam, from mapping resources to monitoring disasters and improving planning," Sarma said.

He said AssamSAT and the proposed Centre for Space Entrepreneurship in Guwahati were aimed at encouraging young innovators to work on applications of space technology for Assam and beyond.

The chief minister's remarks come as the state looks to expand the use of satellite-based technologies for governance, particularly in areas such as disaster management, resource mapping and development planning.

Sarma said the initiative would seek to create an ecosystem where young innovators can develop space-based solutions addressing local needs while also having wider applications.