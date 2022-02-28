Four understudies from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine are on their way to Budapest Airport.

They are recognized as Alibhia Rajmedhi, Bastobika Das, Farmi Nashrin Sultana, and Karina Borah.

They will be on an Indian-bound flight today evening.

All the courses of action are being looked after by the Government of Assam in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA).

It is an endeavor to bring back all students and citizens stranded in Ukraine are still on.Governments have set up help desk areas at the airports to felicitate the students coming to their home states.

The government has moreover profited free transport administrations for the students who have come back from Ukraine.

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