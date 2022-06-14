Due to torrential rainfall for several days citizens of Margherita Subdivision have been suffering from severe waterlogging problems such as at Margherita Changlang Tiniali road, Hamukjan Gaon Panchayat ward Number 4, Alubari, Rod Duba Gaon, Ledo Maulang Basti, Jagun and many places of Margherita Subdivision.

Local residents of Hamukjan Gaon Panchayat of Ward No 4 said that water logging problems have occurred due to drains that have not been cleaned in decades, and rainwater has entered several houses in this area. We have informed Margherita Administration (Civil), Coal India ltd Margherita officials, and Hamukjan Gaon Panchayat president several times, but no one has listened to our problems for which we have been suffering for many decades during rainy seas.

Again, the Margherita Changlang Tiniali road, which is the only road that connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is in poor condition after decades of neglect by neither the former AGP, Congress, nor the current BJP governments. As a result, local residents say they are crossing the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border roads with great risk.

Every year, the Union Government releases Rs 1000 crores in the name of floods and soil erosion, but no one knows where the money goes except for the bureaucrats and ministers in charge of such departments, says inhabitants of Ledo Maulang Basti.

Citizens of the 124 Number Margherita Constituency would come out of their homes in the coming days to clean the drains and construct the poor roads of Margherita Sub division at their own expense, according to a senior citizen.