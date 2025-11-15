Assault victim’s death sparks fresh demands for independent probe in Assam's Dhubri

A Dhubri man who earlier accused neighbours of attacking him inside his home has died from his injuries, intensifying pressure on police to pursue an independent and thorough investigation.

Santosh Choudhary, 45, died on November 15 at Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment since his transfer from Dhubri Medical College on November 4.

Police registered the incident as Dhubri PS Case No. 421/2025. According to the initial complaint, Choudhary was assaulted with a metal rod at about 3 am in Ward No. 10, Nuniapatti. The FIR names Pradeep Gowala as the primary accused and lists several others residing in the same compound: Kalu Gowala, Chandan Gowala, Sagar Mahato, Manju Gowala, Golu Mahato and Sinko Devi.

Family members say Choudhary recorded a video statement before his death, identifying the people he claimed were involved in the assault. Relatives believe the recording should be treated as a key piece of evidence as police review the case, which is expected to be updated to reflect his death.

Santosh’s younger brother, Bijay Choudhary, told reporters the investigation has moved too slowly and urged authorities to ensure an impartial inquiry. Some residents have echoed these concerns, arguing that the handling of the case so far has raised questions about fairness.

Police have not yet issued any detailed comment on the allegations, the death, or the calls for an independent probe.