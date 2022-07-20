In a bizarre incident reported from Assam's Tinsukia district, a minor boy was tied to a tree, assaulted, and later his ears were chopped off by a man with whose daughter he was in a love relationship.

Upon learning about the love affair, the accused got enraged and set out to teach the boy a lesson. The accused caught the minor boy and his minor daughter in his residence and immediately tied him to a tree.

The villagers rescued the boy, who was found bleeding heavily and rushed him to the hospital. The boy's mother filed a complaint against the accused who was then later arrested by the police.

According to reports, the boy was found hiding under a bed in his daughter's bedroom. Later, Gogoi called the police to report that he had caught the boy illegally entering his property and suspected him of stealing.

Bordumsa police have filed a complaint under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code for "voluntarily causing severe harm with dangerous weapons" and are conducting an investigation.

As soon as the news of the incident was received, the Bordumsa police swung into action and arrested the man (the girl's father) who committed the brutal act.