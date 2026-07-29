ASSEB announces free duplicate marksheets, certificates for flood victims in Assam

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced that it will issue duplicate copies of essential academic documents free of cost to students affected by the recent floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

According to a notification issued by the board, the special relief measure covers duplicate Pass Certificates, Admit Cards, Marksheets and Registration Cards related to the HSLC/AHM and Higher Secondary Final Examinations for students who lost these documents during the floods.

Eligible applicants can apply online through the official portals. Students seeking duplicate HSLC/AHM documents can apply through the SEBA Services portal, while Higher Secondary students can submit applications through the AHSEC portal.

The board has also relaxed documentation requirements by waiving the need for a police report. Instead, applicants will only be required to upload a self-declaration certifying that they were affected by the floods.

ASSEB said the fee waiver has been introduced as a temporary special relief measure to help affected students recover their academic records without financial burden.