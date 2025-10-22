ASSEB announces schedule for HS final examination 2026, online form fill-up begins October 22

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) formerly known as AHSEC has officially announced that the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 will be held in February–March 2026. The online form fill-up process for eligible candidates will commence on October 22 and continue until November 25, 2025, the Board informed.

According to an official notification issued on October 13, all junior colleges and higher secondary schools under Division-II of the Board have been directed to ensure that no eligible student is excluded from the online application process. The Board clarified that applications will only be accepted through the official online portal, and no offline submission will be entertained under any circumstance.

The Board has further stated that a student’s registration number will remain valid for five years from the year of registration. However, students who fail to complete the online form fill-up within the stipulated deadline will be barred from appearing in the HS Final Examination 2026.

In addition, only students from recognized and approved institutions will be treated as regular candidates. Learners enrolled in the 2024–25 academic session but studying in non-recognized institutions will be categorized as Institutional Private (IP) candidates, requiring payment of additional IP fees. If any institution loses its recognition, its students will automatically fall under the same IP category.

Citing Government Notification No. E-238074/471 dated November 7, 2022, ASSEB reiterated that students from government, provincialised, and recognized venture institutions whose parents’ annual income does not exceed ₹2 lakh will be exempted from examination fees.

In a separate notification dated October 14, ASSEB announced that Betterment, Re-appearance, Subject Repeat, Compartmental, and Certain Subject candidates are eligible to apply for the upcoming examination.

Students opting for improvement examinations may appear for a maximum of four subjects, while retaining their previous marks in the remaining ones. Upon completion, a new consolidated mark sheet will be issued, provided that the previous mark sheet is surrendered.

The Board also emphasized that no change of subject or scheme will be allowed once the form submission is completed.

ASSEB has issued strict directives to all schools and colleges to supervise the online application process meticulously. The Board warned that principals will be held accountable if any eligible student is inadvertently left out.

Institutions have been urged to extend full cooperation to ensure a smooth, error-free, and timely form submission process ahead of the HS Final Examination 2026.