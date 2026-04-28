ASSEB announces strict norms, 49 schools to face possible de-affiliation for poor academic performance

The Assam State School Education Board on Tuesday, April 28 unveiled a series of significant reforms aimed at restructuring the state’s school education system, shortly after announcing the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results.

Addressing a press conference, ASSEB Chairman R.C. Jain said the board is considering the cancellation of affiliation for 49 schools due to consistently poor academic performance. He also indicated that this year’s vocational examinations would be the last in their current format, signalling a transition towards a revised framework for skill-based education.

The board announced that the process for re-checking answer scripts will commence within the next two days, allowing students to seek verification of their results.

In a key policy shift, ASSEB stated that students failing in more than two subjects will no longer be eligible for compartmental examinations and must seek fresh admission. At the same time, students who pass individual subjects will be awarded skill certificates, reflecting a broader push to integrate vocational competencies into the mainstream curriculum.

Aligning with national standards set by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the board has made it mandatory for students to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass. The re-admission portal for unsuccessful candidates will be opened after two weeks.

Highlighting institutional performance, ASSEB reported that 102 government schools and 207 private schools recorded unsatisfactory results in the HSLC examinations, prompting stricter oversight measures.

Looking ahead, the board announced that from 2027, the higher secondary structure will be streamlined to three core streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce. Subjects will be categorised into three groups, with Arts students required to opt for at least one skill-based subject from Group C, making skill education partially mandatory.

In addition, General Studies will be introduced as a compulsory subject for all students across streams.

The board has urged educational institutions to implement the new measures effectively and ensure adherence to revised academic standards.

In a notable cultural inclusion, ASSEB also announced that quotes from late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg will be incorporated into the academic calendar, marking a unique blend of education and regional cultural influence.