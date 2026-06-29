ASSEB mandates Class X re-admission for HSLC 2026 failed students to reappear in exam

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I (erstwhile SEBA), has made it mandatory for students who failed the HSLC Examination 2026 and wish to continue their studies to seek re-admission to Class X before they can appear in subsequent board examinations.

In a notification issued on June 23, the board stated that students may take re-admission in the same school from which they appeared for the HSLC examination. If the parent school is unable to accommodate them, they may enrol in another school within the same examination centre.

The board clarified that students will retain their existing registration numbers for future examinations. However, they may change their elective subject, provided the change is made before the half-yearly examination. No subject changes will be permitted after the half-yearly exams.

Schools admitting such students will be responsible for conducting practical assessments and submitting practical and internal assessment marks to the board.

ASSEB has also made it compulsory for re-admitted students to appear in the Class X half-yearly examination. Those who fail to do so will not be eligible to appear in the next HSLC examination.

Heads of institutions have been directed to monitor the attendance and academic progress of these students and include them in remedial classes wherever necessary.

The board has instructed all schools to complete the re-admission process by August 14, 2026.