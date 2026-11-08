The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will begin the form-fill-up process for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination on November 14.

According to a notification issued by the board, the designated online portal will remain active until December 5, allowing eligible students to complete the application process within the stipulated period.

The board has also announced that students belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 4 lakh will be exempted from paying the examination form-fill-up fee.

The notification outlining the schedule and other necessary details of the process has been issued by ASSEB.