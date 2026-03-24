Assets of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, wife jump to Rs 7.57 crore from Rs 4.66 crore in 2024

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Clare Gogoi have seen their declared assets soar to Rs 7.57 crore in 2026 from Rs 4.66 crore in 2024, with Elizabeth claiming the lion’s share, according to his nomination affidavit.

Gogoi’s movable assets jumped to Rs 72.59 lakh from Rs 38.30 lakh, while immovable assets inched up to Rs 2.49 crore from Rs 2.25 crore during the last Parliamentary elections. His wife, meanwhile, owns no immovable property but saw her movable assets skyrocket to Rs 4.36 crore from Rs 2.03 crore.

The 43-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat, now contesting his first Assembly election, declared Rs 54,700 in cash and Rs 30.14 lakh in bank deposits, while Elizabeth has Rs 27,180 cash and roughly Rs 1.50 crore in bank accounts, including holdings in the UK.

Gogoi faces a case at Basistha police station, Guwahati, related to alleged obstruction and assault of government officials during Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on January 23, 2024.

Their investments tell a similar story: Gogoi holds Rs 11.47 lakh in bonds, shares, and mutual funds, while his wife has Rs 47.12 lakh. In postal and insurance instruments, Gogoi has Rs 32.68 lakh, and Elizabeth has Rs 1.04 crore. She also boasts an EPF savings of Rs 57.25 lakh and a UK pension of Rs 13.24 lakh.

While Gogoi owns no jewellery, his wife has 331 grams of gold worth Rs 46.12 lakh, silver worth Rs 11.36 lakh, and diamonds valued at Rs 3.65 lakh. Vehicle-wise, Gogoi has two cars worth over Rs 17 lakh, and Elizabeth owns one car valued at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Neither owns agricultural land. In non-agricultural property, Gogoi holds a one-third share in two Guwahati properties, including a three-storey residential building worth Rs 95 lakh, and an inherited Delhi flat in Vasant Kunj valued at Rs 1.54 crore. He carries an outstanding car loan of Rs 5.96 lakh with seven installments remaining.

Gogoi lists his MP salary as his source of income, while his wife works as a senior consultant with Oxford Policy Management India Ltd. Their minor children, Kabir and Maya Gogoi, also earn from fixed deposits and savings accounts.

An engineering graduate with a Masters in Public Administration from New York University, Gogoi now takes his political ambitions to Assam’s Assembly—backed by a substantial financial runway.