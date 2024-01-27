The corpse of a deceased woman was found on the fourth floor of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, sending shockwaves across Dhubri town.

Significantly, 75-year-old Tara Rani Sarkar who has not been seen at her home since January 24 has been reported missing at the Dhubri Sadar police station by her son Probhash Sarkar living in Tetultola, Ward No-1 in Dhubri town. The same day, Tara Rani Sarkar visited a relative who was hospitalised at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

According to Probhash Sarkar, on January 27, he received a phone call from a person he knew about the discovery of a dead body on the fourth floor of the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, Sarkar was asked to verify the body.

When Probhash Sarkar arrived on the scene, he recognised the body as being that of his mother and saw that the situation was quite unsettling. It appears that somehow, Sarkar's mother had reached the ceiling in fourth floor and fallen, shattering the artificial ceiling.

The pitiful sight, when the body of Probhash Sarkar's mother was found, was drenched with blood. Despite strict security, the hospital administration was unaware of how a 75-year-old woman managed to get to the ceiling.

Question now arises that since Dhubri Medical College and Hospital has such strict security, how was it possible for a 75-year-old woman to ascend above the fourth floor?