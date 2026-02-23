Assam: Baksa district gears up for 2026 elections with focus on voter access and polling station readiness

A meeting on Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) and mobile connectivity at polling stations was held at the DC Conference Hall in Mushalpur on February 23, chaired by District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Baksa, Gautam Das.

The meeting reviewed departmental preparedness concerning infrastructure, basic amenities, road connectivity, power supply and communication facilities in view of the forthcoming Assembly Election, 2026. Emphasis was laid on ensuring the availability of safe drinking water, uninterrupted electricity, separate sanitation facilities for male and female voters, proper ramps for persons with disabilities, and other essential amenities at all polling stations.

The importance of repairing approach roads and maintaining seamless power and mobile network connectivity was also highlighted to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The District Commissioner directed all concerned departments to immediately identify and report any gaps or deficiencies and to complete pending works in a time-bound manner through coordinated efforts to facilitate a hassle-free election.

The meeting was attended by Election Officer Pratisthaa Dutta, Executive Engineers of PWD (Building) and PWD (Roads), officials from PHE, the Inspector of Schools, representatives of APDCL, telecom service providers and other concerned officials.