A divisional accounts officer of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) headquarters, Rajendra Kakati has been placed under suspension for misleading the state’s transport minister during the latter’s visit to the head office recently.

In an order issued to this effect here on Wednesday, managing director, ASTC, Rahul Chandra Das stated that Kakati had been served show cause notice for misleading transport minister, Parimal Suklabaidya during the latter’s visit to ASTC head office at Paltan Bazaar on July 6 last.

The managing director said that though Kakati replied to the show cause notice on July 8, it was not found to be satisfactory following which he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending departmental proceedings against him.

The order further stated that during the period of suspension, Kakati will not be entitled to draw monthly pay and allowances except subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules in force.