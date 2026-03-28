At 722, Assam records lowest number of candidates in Assembly polls in 48 years

A sharp decline in the number of candidates contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections has sparked concern over possible growing public disinterest in politics or declining trust in political leadership.

According to official data from the Election Commission of India, a total of 722 candidates are contesting across 126 constituencies in the 2026 elections—marking the lowest number in the past 48 years of the state’s electoral history.

This is a significant drop compared to previous elections: 946 candidates in 2021, 1,064 in 2016, 981 in 2011, 997 in 2006, 916 in 2001, 1,029 in 1996, and a peak of 1,657 candidates in 1991. Even in 1978, there were 938 candidates in the fray.

While the 1983 Assembly elections saw only 471 candidates, that election was widely regarded as controversial and not fully representative, as polling was held in only 109 constituencies and witnessed low public participation.

The unusually low number of candidates in 2026 has led to broader questions about whether people are losing faith in electoral politics. Observers point to multiple factors, including dissatisfaction with political parties, repeated nomination of the same candidates over decades, and a perceived lack of opportunities for new entrants, especially among the youth.

There is also concern that the increasing financial burden associated with contesting elections, along with allegations of corruption and negative campaigning, may be discouraging potential candidates from entering the political arena.

Notably, 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on March 26, further reducing the contesting pool. Analysts suggest that the reasons behind such withdrawals also merit closer examination.

In a democracy where elections are often described as a “festival,” a higher number of candidates is generally seen as a sign of robust participation. However, the declining trend in Assam has triggered debate on whether the system is becoming less accessible or appealing to ordinary citizens.

Political observers warn that if new generations remain disengaged from politics, it could have long-term implications for the strength and inclusiveness of democratic institutions in the state.