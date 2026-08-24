ATASU suspends August 25 ONGC shutdown after talks, cites assurances on Assam demands

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) on Sunday, August 23 decided to suspend its proposed statewide shutdown of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on August 25 following discussions with the public sector oil and gas company, the organisation said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Sivasagar, ATASU president Basanta Gogoi said the decision was taken after a four-hour meeting with ONGC authorities, during which several demands concerning Assam were discussed.

According to Gogoi, ONGC has agreed to consider the demand for employment opportunities for local candidates. The organisation also said the company has assured that it would not shift any of its offices out of Assam.

Another key assurance concerns the preparation of students from Assam for the Union Public Service Commission examinations. ONGC has agreed to arrange training and support so that students from the state can prepare and appear for UPSC examinations, the students’ body said.

The discussions also addressed concerns over the relocation of some ONGC financial operations to Delhi. The company reportedly explained that the move was part of an effort to centralise its financial processes and was not intended to shift its operations out of Assam.

The ONGC authorities also assured the students’ organisation that the historic Pohu Garh site in Sivasagar would be developed, beautified and preserved.

ATASU had earlier announced protest programmes against ONGC over various issues concerning employment, administrative decisions and the preservation of historical sites.

Following the assurances received during the meeting, the organisation decided to put its August 25 shutdown programme on hold.

Gogoi said the students’ body would continue to monitor the implementation of the commitments made by ONGC and take further decisions based on developments