With thousands of migratory birds arriving in Assam for the winter, environmental organisation Nature's Beckon on November 23 launched a statewide conservation campaign titled 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God) to protect the seasonal visitors.

The campaign will run from November 2026 to April 2027, with activities and awareness initiatives planned across the state's hills, valleys, rivers, wetlands, grasslands, villages, towns and cities.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference in Guwahati, Nature's Beckon director Soumyadeep Datta said migratory birds visiting Assam should be treated as honoured guests and protected in keeping with the traditional philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

"Every migratory bird that visits Assam is our guest. According to our tradition, we revere guests as God, and each migratory bird is a revered guest," Datta said.

He expressed concern over incidents of migratory birds being killed by miscreants and appealed to people to report such cases to the nearest police station. He also urged residents to hand over those involved in such activities to the police, wherever possible.

Datta particularly called upon communities living near forests, wetlands, rivers and grasslands to take responsibility for protecting migratory birds in their respective areas.

He also appealed to environmental organisations, NGOs, wildlife conservation groups, educational institutions, research bodies, bird watchers and bird-counting groups to organise awareness programmes and conservation activities during the six-month campaign.

The Ruddy Shelduck, locally known in Assamese as 'Sakoi Sokuwa' and also called 'Ram Kong', has been chosen as the official logo of the campaign. The species migrates from the higher Himalayan regions during winter and takes shelter along the river systems of the Brahmaputra and Barak in Assam.

Other migratory visitors include Common Teal, Northern Pintail, Ferruginous Pochard, Baer's Pochard, Red-crested Pochard, Falcated Duck and Mandarin Duck.

Several other waterbirds, including Black-winged Stilt, Black-tailed Godwit, Common Sandpiper, Green Sandpiper, Common Snipe, Glossy Ibis and Northern Lapwing, also visit the state during the winter months, alongside different woodland bird species.

Datta said Nature's Beckon has been conducting its 'All Assam Wild Birds Preservation Campaign' since 1982, focusing on the holistic conservation of wild birds rather than restricting efforts to individual species.

The latest initiative aims to strengthen public participation and encourage communities across Assam to protect the state's diverse migratory and resident bird populations.