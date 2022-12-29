As many as 21 cases of new born deaths in a span of 3 months have rocked JSB hospital in Chirang district in Assam. Which the authorities, accused of having inadequate staff, have claimed a clear case of intrauterine fetal demise (IUDF).

IUDF occurs when a child dies in the womb at or after the 20th week of pregnancy.JSB Hospital Superintendent in-charge PK Das told India Today NE that the cases were referred to JSB hospital from primary health centres(PHCs) and subcentres in the district.



As many as 5 lifeless infants were delivered in October, 9 in November, On December 14, one lifeless infant was delivered, On December 15, three infants, on December 27, one infant and on December 29, two lifeless infants were delivered in the hospital.

Attendants who came along with the patients claimed that due to absence of doctors in the hospital the nurses working in the hospital deliver the newborns.

On the other hand, the family members of some of the victims have also alleged that they have to face misbehavior from authorities when they enquire about availability of doctors and nurses at night.

“I took my wife to the hospital at around 12.30 pm. After being admitted they administered an injection into my wife. I didn’t take the stretcher but led my wife on foot to the room as every after 2 months we go for check up and everything was fine till date. But don’t know why my wife delivered a lifeless child,” a victim’s husband said.

Attendants of the victims also claimed that nurses in the hospital demanded money to the tune of Rs 25000 from them.

Meanwhile, Das admitted to have inadequate doctors in JSB hospital.

“It also depends upon the expertise of the nurses. If the nurses think that the delivery is in their capacity they conduct the delivery without the help of senior doctor,” Das said.

Das further said that mothers deliver lifeless children due to lack of proper checkup during their pregnancy period. He said that the time of reference from PHC’s and sub-centres to central hospitals is much crucial.

IUDF’s also take place when at proper time the mother is not referred to central hospital. Some people tend to deliver babies at home and the process of delivery gets delayed in the process,” he said.