'Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan' (Self-Reliant Assam Campaign) launched by the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to empower 30,000 young entrepreneurs by September this year.

As part of the campaign, each aspiring entrepreneur will receive an initial funding of Rs 1 lakh to kickstart their ventures, enabling them to turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses. This financial assistance is expected to catalyse economic growth and promote self-reliance in the state.

The 'Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan' is a comprehensive drive towards self-reliance, empowering the youth of Assam to become job creators and contribute to the state's economic development. By providing the necessary financial support, the government seeks to nurture a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and unlock the potential of young minds.