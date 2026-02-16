Atmosphere in Assam completely in favour of BJP”: Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao ahead of Assembly polls

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday, February 15, asserted that the political atmosphere in Assam is “completely in favour” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Sao said that senior leaders from his state had been assigned responsibilities for various Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam as part of the party’s preparations for the polls. He added that the leaders have already completed a round of meetings and organisational reviews.

Highlighting the impact of the “double engine government,” Sao said that the lives of common people in Assam have transformed significantly under BJP rule. “The environment in Assam is completely in favour of the BJP. The state is moving away from unrest towards development. People have benefited from the double engine government, and Assam has progressed steadily,” he said.

He also mentionegd that the party is conducting training programmes for district presidents and office-bearers to strengthen booth-level management and organisational activities ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, discussions around the upcoming special revision of electoral rolls in Assam have gained attention. The exercise comes amid the state’s distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing monitoring of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process by the Supreme Court.

Separately, O. P. Choudhary, Finance Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke about the forthcoming Budget Session of the state Assembly scheduled later this month. He said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will present its third Budget, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Choudhary stated that the previous Budgets focused on knowledge, welfare of the poor, women and widows, and growth-oriented strategies. The upcoming Budget, he added, will emphasise infrastructure, technology and industrial development to accelerate the state’s progress.