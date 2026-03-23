Attack on police camp raises question on Assam’s internal security: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh on March 23 launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam, questioning the state’s internal security in the wake of the recent militant attack on a police commando camp in Jagun in Tinsukia district.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Congress general secretary said the attack, allegedly carried out by ULFA(I) militants, exposed serious lapses in the state’s security apparatus. He asserted that the militants daring to strike a police facility indicated a breakdown in law and order.

“At least four security personnel were injured in the attack. This raises serious concerns about how secure Assam is today,” Singh said, adding that the state government must be held accountable for its approach to tackling militancy.

Referring to statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about launching counter-operations, Singh argued that such action should have been taken earlier to prevent the incident. “Had timely steps been taken, this attack could have been avoided,” he said.

The Congress leader further questioned the government’s capacity to manage internal security while simultaneously making claims about tackling terrorism at a broader level. He alleged that the BJP-led administration had failed to ensure safety and stability in the state.

Singh also criticised the government’s broader governance record, stating that issues of law and order, economic strain, and rising prices continue to affect ordinary citizens. He added that political discourse centred on polarisation would not address the core concerns of the people.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism of the ruling government over security and governance issues.