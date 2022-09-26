Amid the row ensued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual leader Sadhguru taking a night safari ride in the Kaziranga National Park beyond the time fixed for tourist visit, MK Yadav, PCCF and HoFF, Assam and Chief Wildlife Warden reacting on the entire incident said that the entire matter is a hidden agenda to defame Kaziranga National Park.

Commenting on the incident, MK Yadava while speaking to the media said, “There's a hidden agenda behind this to defame Kaziranga National Park & people making these statements aren't aware of actual facts & haven't even tried to know the facts.”

“All the guests were invited by us. So it is wrong to say that Sadhguru and our CM entered the park and enjoyed the safari late at night. All arrangements were made and there was no way that we could take it back just because it was becoming dark,” added MK Yadava commented further..

Meanwhile, a group of citizens while filing a police complaint, demanded legal action against Assam CM and his ministerial colleague, who undertook a night safari in the Kaziranga National Park, while Sadhguru was driving a gypsy. The spiritual leader was invited as a guest at the ongoing three-day brainstorming session, ‘Chintan Shivir’, organized by the state government at the national park.

“Additionally, we demand that Sadhguru, who sat on the driver's seat, flashing the car headlights, and drove through the forest, violated the visitors' time fixed for the tourists, be booked under the purview of the Act,” mentioned the complaint.

Citing the historical contexts for the controversy surrounding the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the way the indigenous people of Kaziranga have donated their lands for the protection of wildlife, the citizens demanded strict legal action against Assam CM and his team for negating the rules mentioned in the Act.

“Even after this, the forest department of Kaziranga and the Assam government snatched away the lives of many local people in the name of the controversial Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. In the absence of a progressive compensation policy today, the local population has not yet received compensation for the lost wealth,” the complainants alleged.

They also added that Chief Minister Sarma's contribution to Kaziranga was insignificant compared to the huge sacrifices made by the people. “The law is equal for all, so we demand that Sarma and his party be brought under the purview of the said law,” read the complaint.

Sarma, however, dismissed these allegations saying that there was no violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. “We can allow any visitor at any time as per the Wildlife Act. Sadhguru came on our invitation,” Sarma told India Today NE