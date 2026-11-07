The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) staged protests at two tea estates in Assam’s Kaliabor on Saturday, November 7 accusing the BJP-led state government of failing to fulfil its promises on land rights, wage revision and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the tea community.

The protests were held at Kaliabor Tea Estate in Silghat and Jagadamba Tea Estate in Kuthri, where members of the students’ organisation raised slogans against the state government and demanded action on long-pending issues affecting tea garden workers.

At Kaliabor Tea Estate in Silghat, ATTSA members staged a two-hour sit-in protest early in the morning. The organisation alleged that the BJP had sought electoral support from tea garden workers by promising land pattas and an increase in wages, but had failed to deliver on these assurances after coming to power.

In a separate demonstration at Jagadamba Tea Estate in Kuthri, the Kuthri sub-branch of ATTSA held a protest outside the estate's factory, pressing for land ownership rights for tea workers, ST status for the tea community and an increase in daily wages.

The protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government, Kaliabor MLA Keshab Mahanta and the state Labour Minister, alleging that the concerns of tea garden workers had not received adequate attention.

Following the demonstration at Jagadamba Tea Estate, ATTSA submitted a memorandum to the estate manager, reiterating its demands.