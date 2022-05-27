Assam Tea Tribe's Students Association (ATTSA) Margherita Branch Committee on Friday submitted a memorandum to Margherita Sub-divisional officer(Civil) regarding anomalies at Margherita Gas Supply wherein the name of delivery consumers of LPG domestic cylinder was duped by Rajen Mili proprietor of Margherita Gas Supply.

Nuwel Patra General Secretary of ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee, Pranjal Baraik Executive member of ATTSA Central Executive Committee, Umesh Jaal Assistant Secretary of ATTSA Tinsukia district committee, Munna Singh Vice president of ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee, and Mahesh Nand member of ATTSA Tinsukia district committee were present during the submission of memorandum to Margherita SDO(Civil).

Pranjal Baraik said that it is unfortunate that in the name of delivery Margherita Gas Supply Proprietor Rajen Mili has duped lakhs of rupees from the consumers of Margherita region which we condemned.

Domestic LPG cylinders cost Rs 972.52, but Margherita Gas Supply charges Rs 1001.50, with the name of delivery Rs 28.98 being directly duped from Margherita Gas Supply customers. Unfortunately, consumers have to pay Rs 1001.50 or their LPG connections would be disconnected, according to a Margherita Gas Supply customer in anonymity.

"We often do not receive our LPG domestic cylinder on time due to black marketing of LPG cylinders by black marketers, who sells one LPG cylinder for Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 on the black market, " said a consumer of Margherita Gas Supply in condition of anonymity.

"We demand Margherita SDO(Civil) to undertake an impartial investigation on Rajen Mili, the proprietor of Margherita Gas Supply, and that all delivery amounts of Rs 28.98 be returned to all Margherita Gas Supply customers," said Pranjal Baraik Executive member of ATTSA central executive committee.