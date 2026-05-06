Atul Bora elected AGP legislature party leader; Keshab Mahanta named deputy

Senior leader Atul Bora has been elected as the leader of the legislature party of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), reinforcing his position within the party’s legislative wing.

Alongside him, Keshab Mahanta has been chosen as the Deputy Leader of the legislature party.

The appointments were finalised during a meeting of AGP legislators, signalling internal consolidation within the party following the assembly elections.

The party also announced key organisational roles within the legislature group. Dr Tapan Das has been appointed as the Secretary of the legislature party, while Dharmeswar Roy will serve as the Chief Whip.

The formation of the legislature party leadership is seen as a crucial step for the AGP as it prepares to coordinate its legislative strategy and align with alliance partners in the Assam Assembly.