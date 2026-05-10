Atul Bora terms Himanta Biswa Sarma’s election as NDA leader a ‘matter of good fortune’

Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora on Sunday, May 10 described it as a “matter of good fortune” that Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government.

Speaking to reporters, Bora said the NDA in Assam was fortunate to have Sarma elected as the leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party.

BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev also expressed support for Sarma’s leadership, stating that the senior BJP leader enjoys the backing of all party leaders and is known for fulfilling his commitments.

Sarma was formally elected leader during a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators held in Guwahati on Sunday.

The announcement was made by JP Nadda following the meeting attended by legislators of the BJP-led alliance.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said eight resolutions proposing Sarma’s name for the leadership role were moved by senior party leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

Nadda further said that MLAs from NDA allies, including the BJP, AGP and Bodoland People’s Front, attended the meeting. He added that leaders such as Atul Bora from AGP and Rihan Daimary also extended support to the proposal backing Sarma’s leadership.