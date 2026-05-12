Atul Bora thanks Himanta Biswa Sarma after reinduction into NDA government

Atul Bora, president of the Asom Gana Parishad expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma for reposing faith in him and appointing him once again as a minister in the NDA government.

In a statement ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Bora said the trust and confidence shown in him by the chief minister was a “source of immense strength, courage and inspiration” that would motivate him to continue serving the people of Assam with greater responsibility and commitment.

Describing May 12 as a “historic and emotional day” for the people of Assam, Bora said Himanta Biswa Sarma would once again take oath as chief minister and continue leading the state toward a new phase of development, peace and prosperity.

He praised Sarma’s “visionary thinking, dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment towards public welfare,” stating that Assam had witnessed rapid progress under his leadership.

Bora also said it would be a matter of great honour and responsibility for him to take oath as a cabinet minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior NDA leaders from across the country.

Along with Bora, senior leaders including Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog are also set to be sworn in as ministers in the new Assam cabinet.

Bora further extended his congratulations to Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who has been nominated for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Thanking NDA workers, supporters and the people of Assam, Bora said their affection, support and blessings had strengthened his resolve to work towards building a stronger, more developed and self-reliant Assam.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the NDA government would continue working collectively for a brighter future for Assam.