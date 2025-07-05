Authorities reclaim blocked footpath near Guwahati school amid safety concerns

Pedestrians near Don Bosco School in Panbazar can finally walk safely on footpaths after a joint operation by district authorities dismantled illegal structures that had blocked access for months.

The surprise enforcement drive, conducted by the Kamrup Metro District Administration alongside the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and local police, targeted unauthorised encroachments that had forced pedestrians onto busy roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Casio Karan Pegu led the operation that cleared multiple roadside obstructions.

The clearance addresses a growing concern for student safety and pedestrian access in one of Guwahati's busiest educational zones.

Parents and students had repeatedly complained about having to navigate around illegal structures while walking to school, creating dangerous situations during peak hours.

District officials emphasised this represents the beginning of a broader campaign to reclaim public spaces across the city. The administration warned that similar enforcement actions would target other congested areas where unauthorised constructions have compromised pedestrian safety.

Footpath encroachments have become a persistent issue throughout the city, particularly near schools, markets, and commercial areas.

Officials stated that maintaining accessible public infrastructure remains a top priority, with regular monitoring planned to prevent future encroachments in the cleared areas.