Awadh Assam express hits trolley in Bihar; rail worker dead, 3 injured

A tragic accident occurred on Friday in Bihar's Sonpur Rail Division when the Awadh Assam Express collided with an engineering trolley near Semapur station, leading to the death of one railway worker and injuries to three others.

The incident happened around 1 PM as the 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express was en route to Katihar. According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway, the engineering trolley was on the same track when the express train struck it, resulting in the fatal collision.

"One railway worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in the incident. The injured were quickly moved to the nearest hospital for medical attention," Chandra confirmed.



Also Read: Assam CM warns of strict action on beef law violations near temples, namghars

The train was halted briefly after the crash but resumed operations approximately 30 minutes later after the site was cleared by railway personnel.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the trolley remained on the active track used by the express train. "An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to this serious lapse in safety protocol," Chandra added.

The East Central Railway has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured that corrective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.