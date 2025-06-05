Dr. Rabi Alam, President of the Awami League USA (West), has firmly defended Bangladesh’s diplomatic positioning and internal governance under the ruling Awami League, reiterating its adherence to the principle of neutrality amid rising global and regional pressures.

In an exclusive interaction with India Today NE, addressing growing speculation over Dhaka’s deepening engagement with China, Dr. Alam emphasized that Bangladesh’s foreign policy continues to align with the foundational vision of its founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“We follow the foreign policy laid out by our Father of the Nation—friendship to all, malice toward none,” he asserted, dismissing claims that ties with Beijing could undermine the historic Indo-Bangla relationship. “What India did in 1971 is unbelievable—we have not forgotten that.”

On Regional Tensions and Border Dynamics

Responding to questions about India’s ongoing pushback operations in Assam, targeting undocumented migrants suspected of Bangladeshi origin, Dr. Alam adopted a cautious stance.

“I don’t have direct knowledge of the matter,” he said, “but every nation has the sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws.”

Addressing Internal Political Concerns

On the issue of domestic unrest and human rights under the current administration in Dhaka, Dr. Alam dismissed allegations of systematic violations.

“There’s no such violation,” he claimed. “If any incident occurs, the Awami League ensures due legal process through the judiciary.”

He further criticized the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, calling it “illegitimate” and claiming that “people are not safe under Yunus’s government.”

Preserving National Legacy

In a sharply worded condemnation, Dr. Alam decried recent moves to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait from currency notes and revoke his designation as a freedom fighter.

“This is an insult to the soul of Bangladesh,” he stated. “It disgraces millions of Bangladeshis and amounts to a betrayal of our national history.”

As Bangladesh continues to navigate complex international partnerships while confronting domestic political challenges, Dr. Alam’s comments reflect the Awami League’s commitment to diplomatic equilibrium, national legacy, and regional cooperation.