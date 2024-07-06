Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X to update on the progress of the Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana, aimed at transforming villages across the state into model settlements with exemplary public services.

Initiated in 2018-19, the Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana has seen significant strides, with Chief Minister Sarma announcing the completion of 1,854 schemes under the initiative. Over Rs 250 crore has been released to support various developmental projects within these model villages.

"The Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana was initiated in 2018-19 with the aim of creating model villages featuring superlative public services across the state. To date, 1,854 schemes have been completed, and over Rs 250 crore has been released. Today, I reviewed the progress of the programme," Sarma stated in his post.

The Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana focuses on implementing comprehensive public services, including infrastructure development, healthcare facilities, education initiatives, and other essential amenities aimed at transforming villages into self-sufficient and thriving communities.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Assam government to bolster rural development and ensure equitable growth across the state. The initiative was launched as a strategic approach to address socio-economic disparities and improve living standards in rural Assam through targeted investments and systematic implementation of development projects.