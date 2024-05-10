The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is in its full fervour across the country on May 10, as people take a holy dip in the river Ganga.

On this auspicious occasion, a special dress was created for the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. It is interesting to note that the dress has been designed by Manish Tripathi using Assam's Muga silk and Eri silk.

In order to create this special dress, it took him and his team approximately 85 days of hard work and dedication. The textile needed for the dress that Ram Lalla wore was sent by Riniki Bhuyan's 'Golden Thread of Assam', a project run by Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Ram Lalla was seen wearing a dress made of Assam Silk. As the state pounds with pride, designer Manish Tripathi says that with this step Assam Silk will get a nationwide recognition.

Ram Lalla will be wearing this special dress throughout the week, starting with Akshaya Tritiya. On such special occasions, the idol of Ram Lalla is often adorned with dresses made with the most intrinsic and delicate threads.

Further, vaishnavite-themed motifs such as the shankha, peacock, shankha gada, have been embroidered in the dress. On Fridays, the idol is dressed in cream colour, therefore the natural colour of the Eri Silk has perfectly fit in for the day as well.

Designer Manish Tripathi also stated that it is an effective way to promote the authentic textiles of the country through the medium of Ram Lalla’s idol. This will also encourage the weaver community of the country as a whole.



A large number of devotees have gathered in the temple to offer prayers on this special occasion, and hence, the temple is beautifully decorated. However, the decoration of fruits remains the center of attraction for the devotees.

According to reports, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit the Ram temple.