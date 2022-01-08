GUWAHATI: Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal in an address to media today appealed everyone to adopt Yoga in their lives to boost immunity against coronavirus.

Sonowal in Guwahati today informed that the Ministry of AYUSH has developed an Ayurvedic kit named 'Ayuraksha Kit' comprising Chyavanprash, Sanshmani Vati, Anu Tail and Ayush Kwath to increase immunity to fight Corona and help in keeping one fit during the time of pandemic.

Sonowal apprised that as the nation is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 infections, the entire health system of the country is well geared up to give a befitting reply to this pandemic.

He informed that Ministry of AYUSH is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is endeavoring to maximize the efficacy of medications by supplementing each other.

He urged to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH to remain safe from Covid infection.

He said that the time tested AYUSH systems has many evidence based interventions for the management and treatment of Covid-19.

Therefore, he suggested that people suffering from mild to moderate Covid infections and who are in home isolation can take either AYUSH -64 or Kabasura Kudineer in consultation with qualified physicians.

Sonowal advised people to do regular Yoga and take healthy Ayush Aahar to prevent the infection. He added that AYUSH Ministry is monitoring the situation closely and issuing relevant guidelines.

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