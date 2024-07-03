The Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) initiative launched to promote AYUSH principles, is making significant strides in empowering communities toward self-care, reducing disease burden, and lowering healthcare expenses. Currently, there are 500 operational centers across the state which have collectively treated 8,62,889 patients as of June 20, 2024.

The primary objective of AAM is to establish a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH practices. The initiative aims to empower communities to adopt self-care practices, ultimately reducing health costs and enhancing healthcare choices. The centers offer services such as management of common ailments, preventive measures, self-care promotion, and the cultivation of medicinal plants and herbal gardens.

Special initiatives under AAM include AYURVIDYA and SUPRAJA. AYURVIDYA focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles, diet education, and yoga awareness among school children in aspirational districts. As of now, 61 schools have been covered, benefiting a total of 6199 students. SUPRAJA is dedicated to providing holistic healthcare for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants, aiming to reduce maternal and neonatal health risks.

Additionally, two 50-bed Ayurvedic hospitals have been established in Dudhnoi and Majuli, catering to the local healthcare needs and further strengthening the initiative's impact. This comprehensive approach not only enhances healthcare access but also preserves Assam's cultural and medicinal heritage, offering accessible, holistic healthcare to all residents.