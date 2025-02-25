In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks in the state assembly regarding her appointment at B. Barooah College, academician Gitashree Tamuly has formally sought an inquiry into the recruitment process. She has submitted an appeal through the Director of Higher Education, urging the Chief Minister to initiate a thorough investigation.

“I have officially requested the Hon’ble Chief Minister, through the Director of Higher Education, to conduct a fair probe into the entire recruitment process. Until I receive an official response or clarification, I have no option but to wait. As a teacher and government employee, I must endure this uncertainty,” Tamuly stated.

Despite the controversy, Tamuly expressed gratitude for the support she has received from well-wishers, former and current students, academicians, and intellectuals. “I am deeply thankful to those who have stood by me. I firmly believe I did not engage in any unethical practices to secure my position at B. Barooah College,” she asserted.

Raising concerns over the timing of the allegations, she pointed out that her appointment occurred 14 years ago. “Since the Hon’ble Chief Minister himself—who was also the Education Minister at the time—has now raised concerns, a fair investigation is necessary. If there were any irregularities in my appointment, why were no legal steps taken then? Why am I now being drawn into this political storm?” she questioned.

Tamuly also distanced herself from any political affiliations, emphasizing that she remains an individual facing accusations. “I stand as the accused, but what exactly is my crime? I will wait for that answer, even if it takes a lifetime. Today, I am here. Tomorrow, I may not be. But for me, truth is not a political tool to be conveniently used and discarded,” she concluded.