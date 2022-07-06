B. Narayanan has taken charge of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, as Director General of Northeast zone on July 5 of 2022.

He will look after the publicity work of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the entire North East zone.

Earlier, he was posted as the Additional Director General of the PIB branch in Imphal, Manipur.

B. Narayanan is an officer from the 1990 batch of the Indian Information Service.

Narayanan was heading the New Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for four years as Additional DG and also headed the Social Media Wing and Fact-check Cell of the PIB for over a year.

The PIB, commonly known as Press Information Bureau, is a nodal agency of the Government of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

PIB disseminates information through different modes of communication viz. press releases, press notes, feature articles, backgrounders, photographs, database available on Bureau’s website.

Information disseminated is released in English, Hindi and Urdu and subsequently translated in other Indian languages to reach out to about 8,400 newspapers and media organizations in different parts of country.

PIB has eight regional offices headed by Additional Director Generals and 34 branch offices and information centers to cater to information needs of regional press and other media.

In addition to release of publicity material issued from the Headquarters in local language, these regional and branch offices of PIB issue original press releases, press notes, backgrounders etc. whenever an important event is organized by any of the central ministries or public sector undertakings in a particular region.