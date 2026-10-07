‘Baal bhi baanka nahi kar sakte’: Himanta tells Rahul, invokes ‘Sanatan power’ to defend Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 7 launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he could not “harm even a hair” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as long as the “power of Sanatan” exists in India.

Addressing an event in Varanasi to mark 25 years of Modi's public life as an elected representative, Sarma directly addressed the Congress leader and said, “Rahul Gandhi, you listen, as long as there is the power of Sanatan in India, you cannot harm even a hair of Narendra Modi (baal bhi baanka nahi kar sakte).”

Sarma praised Modi's leadership and highlighted what he described as the BJP's expansion and achievements over the past two decades.

The Assam Chief Minister also invoked the Ram temple in Ayodhya while speaking about Modi's tenure as Prime Minister.

He said that before Modi came to power in 2014, many people in Hindu society had stopped believing that a Ram temple would ever be built at the site associated with the Babri Masjid.

“But today, under the Prime Minister's leadership, we drove out Babur and built the Ram temple,” Sarma said.

He also referred to India's actions against terrorism and extremism under Modi's leadership, claiming that Naxalism had ended and that peace had returned to the country.

“There was a time when Parliament was also attacked. Terrorists from Pakistan used to enter our country and attack Parliament. But today, Pakistan does not come to India; India enters Pakistan and destroys it. This is our leadership,” he said.

Sarma also claimed that the BJP would remain in power in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam for the next 50 years, while calling on party workers to strengthen the organisation further.

The event was organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which is being held to mark Modi's 25 years in public life as an elected representative. The campaign included a bike rally connecting Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi's birthplace, with Varanasi.