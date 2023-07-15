Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a member of parliament from Dhubri, has issued a challenge to Assamese youths, urging them to compete with individuals from the "Miya" clan in farming. Ajmal emphasized the need for unity and brotherhood between the 'Miya' and 'Asomiya' communities within the state, urging them to work together.

During a media interaction on July 14, Ajmal stated, "If Assamese (Asomiya) youths can compete with people of our 'Miya' community in farming, I welcome them. They will have to put forth a lot of effort. Will they, though? I don't think so."

Ajmal also expressed his concern over the division being created by the Chief Minister of the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasized that his aim was to unite the two communities, while criticizing the Chief Minister for potentially inciting violence with his remarks. Ajmal highlighted the need for peaceful coexistence and rejected any form of discrimination or division.

The Chief Minister's recent comments regarding the 'Miya' community's involvement in vegetable sales and public transportation sparked the debate. Sarma attributed the rising vegetable prices in Guwahati to the predominance of sellers from the 'Miya' community. He also mentioned how the absence of buses and bustling markets during Eid highlighted the significant contribution of the 'Miya' community in various sectors of the workforce.

In response, Chief Minister Sarma called upon the youth of Assam to actively participate in the workforce and assured them of opportunities for employment. He even pledged to vacate the market beneath the flyover, making way for Assamese boys to seize the employment prospects.