‘Badruddin Ajmal is Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 108’: Gaurav Gogoi targets AIUDF ahead of Nagaon bypoll

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, September 20 accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal of having a “secret alliance” and that the AIUDF chief is 108 of CM Sarma ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

Gogoi alleged that Ajmal’s candidature for the upcoming Nagaon bypoll was aimed at benefiting the BJP.

Gogoi made the allegations while addressing a Congress election rally in Dhing in support of party candidate Sibamoni Bora. The Nagaon constituency is witnessing an intensifying campaign, with major political parties stepping up their outreach ahead of the bypoll.

Targeting Ajmal, Gogoi alleged that the AIUDF chief was acting as a political advantage for the ruling BJP and described him as “Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 108”, referring to the emergency ambulance service.

Gogoi further claimed that the AIUDF had changed its candidate because the party would otherwise not be in a position to impact the Congress’s electoral prospects. He alleged that the developments indicated an understanding between the BJP and the AIUDF.

The Congress MP also targeted the BJP over its campaign in minority-dominated areas, claiming that an extensive campaign by the ruling party would not translate into electoral gains.

Referring to the previous Assam Assembly elections, Gogoi said the BJP had mounted a similar campaign in minority-dominated constituencies but failed to achieve the desired outcome. He claimed that the party would face a similar situation in the Nagaon bypoll.

The Nagaon by-election is expected to witness a three-cornered contest involving Congress, BJP and AIUDF, with the campaign gaining momentum across the constituency.