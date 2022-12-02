All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal's sexist, misogynist and regressive statement on Muslim's formula of giving birth has not gone well in the Assam BJP camp.

After cabinet minister Pijuish Hazarika's jibe, now Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita slammed the AIUDF chief and stated that his mentality is Miya (Bangladeshi) and only Miya.

"I want to know if Badruddin Ajmal is an Assamese or not?...if he is then in Assam these kinds of remarks should not be played in the state, " asked Diganta Kalita.

Further slamming the AIUDF chief, the Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita speaking to IndiaTodayNE asked if he has a mother and sisters or not and where is it written this blood belongs to Hindu or Muslim.

"His mentality is Miya and only Miya...there are many Muslims families who are today ashamed of his comments," he added.

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Highlighting the fact that the country which has a proud history of saints and scholars as its birthplace, be it Sankar-Azan or the place where Ram was born and Sita regarded as our mother, a Bangladeshi origin person like Badruddin Ajmal has no right to question the 5000 years old Indian Santan Hindu civilization.

"We are not against Muslims but the idealogy he (Badruddin Ajmal) is trying to spread in the name of Miya culture or be it is a museum, the Hindu mothers and sisters will never forgive him," he added.

MLA Diganta Kalita further warns Badruddin Ajmal not to play cheap politics in the name of women and if so then asked him to go to Bangladesh or Pakistan, not to Assam.

The AIUDF chief said that "Muslims get married as per law, girls get married at the age of 18 and boys at 21, however, Hindus do not get married till 40 years only to have illegal relationships with at least 3 wives."

"They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere, the AIUDF chief added.

The AIUDF chief also asked Hindus to accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age.