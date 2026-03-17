Badruddin Ajmal to contest from Binnakandi as AIUDF releases second list for Assam polls

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on March 17 released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with party president Badruddin Ajmal set to contest from the Binnakandi constituency.

According to the list issued by the party, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed has been nominated from Goalpara East, while Nazrul Hoque will contest from Dhubri. Mazibur Rahman has been fielded from Dalgaon, and Ashraful Hussain will contest from Chenga.

The party has also nominated Abdul Aziz from Samaguri, Shihab Uddin from Karimganj South and Imdad Hussain from Chamarajanagar.

Jamsher Talukdar has been fielded from Golakganj, while Musukha Basumatary will contest from Bijni. Mukut Das has been nominated from Raha, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes, while Dr. Anup Kumar Das Talukdar will contest from Ram Krishna Nagar (SC).

With the announcement of its second list, the AIUDF has further intensified its preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Party sources indicated that additional candidates for the remaining constituencies are expected to be announced in the coming days.