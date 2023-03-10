Environmental groups have raised concerns over the recurrence of the Baghjan incident, which caused extensive damage to the biodiversity of a large area, including the marginal Baghjan in Tinsukia district. The incident had created a nationwide sensation, and affected families are still awaiting complete compensation.

In a letter to the administrative authorities, the Environment Protection Committee, Assam, All Assam Matok Yuva Chhatra Parishad, and Green Search have accused Oil India Limited of ultimate irresponsibility and negligence. They have highlighted the possibility of another accident due to the company's actions.

The letter cited a recent case of toxic gas being smuggled into the oil field in Baghjan on March 08, 2023. While the oil company may consider such cases trivial, the environmental groups have warned of the health hazards to the large area, including Baghjan.

The groups have called for an immediate stop to any oil-related activity in Baghjan until a proper investigation into the previous accident is completed and a detailed report is published. They have urged the administrative authorities to take appropriate steps to prevent any further damage to the environment and the local community.

The Baghjan incident has already caused extensive damage to the environment and the livelihoods of the people in the area. The environmental groups have called for strict action against those responsible for the negligence and lack of accountability.