Guwahati set to host mega Bagurumba performance; over 10,000 artistes to perform on January 17

After taking Bihu and Jhumoir to national and international platforms, the Assam government is now set to spotlight Bagurumba, the traditional folk dance of the Bodo community. More than 10,000 artistes will perform Bagurumba at a grand event in Guwahati on January 17, to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the focus is now on highlighting Bagurumba as part of Assam’s cultural journey to the global stage. “After popularising Bihu and Jhumoir at major events, it is now time for Bagurumba to shine,” he said.

The upcoming performance follows a series of large-scale cultural showcases organised by the Assam government. In February last year, more than 8,000 young men and women from the Adivasi tea garden community performed Jhumoir at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to mark 200 years of Assam Tea. The programme was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who set the tone for the event by playing the dhomsa, a traditional drum of the tea garden community.

The Jhumoir performance, regarded as the largest-ever of the dance form, was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and heads of mission and ambassadors from over 60 countries. The event featured a laser show and fireworks, drawing widespread national and international attention.

With the upcoming Bagurumba performance, the Assam government aims to further enhance the global visibility of the state’s indigenous cultural traditions, celebrating the heritage of the Bodo community on a grand scale.