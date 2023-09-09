The Bajali corruption case has taken another twist as Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Buragohain and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Puskal Gogoi find themselves back in the custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, on September 9, granted the CID five more days to delve deeper into the unfolding scandal.

The case took a dramatic turn when police uncovered a hidden suitcase in a private residence, revealing a substantial sum of INR 64 lakhs, 29 thousand, and 500 rupees. Fingerprint analysis and DNA testing are currently underway to determine its origin.

Initially, the police raided a premises in Bajali, suspecting the presence of illegal drugs. However, no narcotics were found during the operation. Subsequently, Rafiqul Islam was taken into custody and later transported to the Bhawanipur outpost, where disturbing claims of physical harassment surfaced.

Further investigations revealed that Rafiqul was allegedly coerced into parting with a significant sum of money through his sister. A payment of 10 lakhs rupees and 23 cheques, two of which had specified amounts while the remaining 21 were blank, were made. All 23 cheques, signed by Rafiqul's mother, were traced to SBI and HDFC banks.

Additional allegations surfaced, including the request for two Macbooks and two Innovas from Rafiqul's family by the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Additional SP on August 17. While one Macbook receipt has been found, efforts are ongoing to locate the second.

In the course of the investigation, police have seized 17 mobile phones, an iPad, two iPhones, a Lenovo laptop, and two DVRs from the accused. The National Forensic Science Laboratory is currently examining this evidence, with results expected soon.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the police expressed optimism about connecting all the dots. Material and circumstantial evidence have been gathered, and technical evidence is being compiled to build a strong case for prosecution.

Previously, on September 7, five individuals, including middleman Sahidul Islam, surrendered themselves to the CID in connection with the Bajali corruption case. These accused were produced before the CJM court, where the CID requested their custody for further interrogation.

Among the individuals who appeared before the court were Sub-Inspector Debajit Giri, Deepjoy Roy (driver to the Superintendent of Police), Injamamul Hassan (Personal Security Officer to Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal), part-time driver Nabir Ahmed, and Sahidul Islam.

Sahidul Islam's arrest came after the CID uncovered his close ties to Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain.