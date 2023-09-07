In a latest development in the Bajali corruption case in Assam, five individuals, including middleman Sahidul Islam, surrendered themselves before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and were subsequently produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The CID, which is conducting the investigation, sought the custody of these accused for further interrogation regarding the matter.

The five accused who appeared before the court are Sub-Inspector Debajit Giri, Deepjoy Roy (driver to the Superintendent of Police), Injamamul Hassan (Personal Security Officer to Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal), part-time driver Nabir Ahmed, and Sahidul Islam.

The arrest of Sahidul Islam came after he was questioned by the CID, which revealed his close association with Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain.

The CID had already obtained custody of the other four accused earlier for a duration of five days. The agency has now requested an extension of their custody to continue the investigation.

Earlier reports indicated that Sahidul Islam, a middleman in the case, surrendered in Assam's Barpeta. Following his surrender, he was brought to the CID's Assam headquarters for interrogation, where he is currently being questioned by officials.

In a related development, the CID conducted a search operation at the residence of Rabiul Islam, the supari businessman in Bajali. During the operation, a laptop and 23 cheques were seized.

The corruption case in Bajali came to light after supari businessman Rabiul Islam filed an FIR, leading to a comprehensive investigation into the matter.