Police on September 8 in a press conference shed light on the Bajali corruption case involving allegations of financial misconduct and harassment. The incident involves the Superintendent of Police (SP) and ten other individuals.

Police made a breakthrough in the case when they uncovered a suitcase hidden in a private residence. Inside the suitcase, a substantial sum of 64 lakhs, 29 thousand, and 500 rupees was discovered. Police have collected fingerprints from the suitcase and are in the process of conducting DNA analysis.

Police said that after a raid on a premises in Bajali, initial allegations hinted at the presence of illegal drugs. However, no narcotics were discovered during the operation. Subsequently, Rafiqul Islam was taken into custody and transported to the Bhawanipur outpost. Disturbing claims of physical harassment soon followed.

Following Rafiqul's detention, it came to light that he was allegedly coerced into parting with a significant sum of money. Through his sister, a payment of 10 lakhs rupees and 23 cheques was made, with two cheques bearing specified amounts and the remaining 21 left blank. All 23 cheques were traced to SBI and HDFC banks and were signed by Rafiqul's mother.

Additional allegations emerged, suggesting that on August 17, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Additional SP had requested two Macbooks and two Innovas from Rafiqul's family. Receipts were found confirming the purchase of one Macbook, while efforts are underway to locate the second Macbook.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have seized 17 mobile phones from all the accused, along with one iPad, two iPhones, and a Lenovo laptop. Additionally, two DVRs were recovered from the scene. The National Forensic Science Laboratory has been consulted to examine the evidence, and a report is expected soon.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police said that they are optimistic about tying up all loose ends. Material and circumstantial evidence has been collected, and technical evidence is being amassed to ensure a strong case in a court of law.

Earlier on September 7 , in the Bajali corruption case in Assam, five individuals, including middleman Sahidul Islam, surrendered themselves before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and were subsequently produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The CID, which is conducting the investigation, sought the custody of these accused for further interrogation regarding the matter.

The five accused who appeared before the court are Sub-Inspector Debajit Giri, Deepjoy Roy (driver to the Superintendent of Police), Injamamul Hassan (Personal Security Officer to Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal), part-time driver Nabir Ahmed, and Sahidul Islam.

The arrest of Sahidul Islam came after he was questioned by the CID, which revealed his close association with Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain.

The CID had already obtained custody of the other four accused earlier for a duration of five days. The agency has now requested an extension of their custody to continue the investigation.