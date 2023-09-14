The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court has remanded six accused individuals in judicial custody regarding the ongoing Bajali corruption case. The case, which has been making headlines, continues to unfold as the investigation progresses.

The six accused who were sent to judicial custody are identified as Home Guard drivers Deepjoy Kalita and Nabir Ahmed, middlemen Sahidul Islam and Kishore Kumar Baruah, former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, and her husband Bobby Singh.

Sources indicate that these accused will be produced in court again following the expiry of their judicial custody.

Earlier today, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested another police official in connection with the corruption case. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sasanka Das, serving at Patacharkuchi Police Station, had been named as an accused since the initial stages of the case coming to light earlier this month. He was subsequently detained by Assam CID, along with four other police officers and two home guards.Following Sasanka Das's arrest, a sizable CID team left their headquarters with the detained official en route to Beltola.

In a subsequent operation, a substantial team from the CID, led by ASI Sasanka Das, conducted searches for evidence related to the case. Their efforts focused on locating a second MacBook, a key piece of potential evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The operation included searches at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal's sister-in-law, as well as at a relative's residence at Bhanu Apartment on Uzan Bazar Road. These efforts demonstrate the authorities' commitment to uncovering all relevant evidence in the pursuit of justice.