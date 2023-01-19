Days after the alleged brutal killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam's Karimganj, the Bajrang Dal convener in UP condemned the death

Speaking to the media, Bajrang Dal convener from Uttar Pradesh, Ankit Pandey said, "In two years this is the second time a Bajrang Dal worker has been killed... we condemned the death and we are burning effigies of Islamic extremists."

Further, the convener claimed that in order to spread terror, the attacks which the said extremists are planning will not be taken lightly and will shed blood if needed.

It is to be mentioned here that the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on January 16 announced a pan-India two-day protest starting from January 17 and said that the organisation would submit a memorandum to the President to take action against leaders who ‘provoke’ the Muslim community.

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The VHP claimed that the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam’s Karimganj was carried out by ‘jihadis’ and demanded strict action.

Earlier on January 9, A 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist identified as Sambhu Koiri was stabbed to death in Assam on 8 January (Sunday), allegedly by a Muslim community member, causing communal tension.

The incident occurred in the Lowaripua area of the Patharkandi subdivision in the Karimganj district in Assam.

Sambhu was a student of Class X and volunteered for Bajrang Dal, the youth arm of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

“This is not an isolated incident. In the last two years, some nine Karyakartas of Bajrang Dal were killed and 32 others were attacked by Jihadis. If the youths stand in reaction, then the responsibility will be entirely on those fundamentalists who provoke the Muslim community meaninglessly,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said.