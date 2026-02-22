Bajrang Dal unit in Assam files police complaint over man's 'abusive' FB posts on PM Modi

A complaint has been lodged with the Officer-in-Charge of Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station by members of Bajrang Dal's Ramkrishna Nagar Jilla unit, targeting a local man over Facebook posts they allege are abusive and disrespectful towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint, signed by four individuals, names Bilal Ahmed — who operates a Facebook account under the name "Gym Vlogs" — and includes his phone number. The group claims Ahmed's posts are "highly objectionable, abusive, and disrespectful," and warns they carry "the potential to create misunderstanding, disturb communal harmony, and disrupt public peace."

The letter stops short of citing specific posts but asserts the content is "derogatory in nature and have hurt the sentiments of many citizens." The complainants say they are prepared to furnish screenshots and other digital evidence to assist investigators.

Notably, the group acknowledged the right to free speech, stating that "everyone has the right to express opinions in a democratic country," before arguing that "the use of abusive and inflammatory language against a constitutional authority on social media platforms is inappropriate and may violate the law."

The complaint requests police verify the posts and take action under relevant legal provisions