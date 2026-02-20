Baksa DC chairs flood preparedness meeting ahead of monsoon season in Assam

District Commissioner of Baksa, Gautam Das, on Friday, February 20, chaired a Flood Preparedness Meeting at the DC Conference Hall in Mushalpur to review and strengthen the district’s readiness ahead of the ensuing flood season.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the flood contingency plans of all departments and directed officials to ensure timely submission and necessary updates to preparedness plans. He emphasised the need for strong inter-departmental coordination, adequate stockpiling of relief materials, identification of vulnerable and low-lying areas, and proper functioning of control rooms during emergencies.

Special emphasis was laid on addressing flash flood risks, considering Baksa’s hilly terrain and its proximity to the international border. Officials were directed to closely monitor water release and river conditions, particularly in areas adjoining Manas National Park.

Das instructed the Water Resources Department to regularly monitor embankments and undertake immediate repairs at vulnerable points. The Health Department was directed to maintain sufficient stock of essential medicines and remain prepared to tackle water-borne diseases, while the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department was asked to ensure safe drinking water facilities in flood-prone areas.

He also stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns, conduct of mock drills, timely dissemination of early warning messages, and strengthening of community-based disaster management initiatives such as “Apada Mitra.” The District Commissioner urged all officials to remain vigilant and proactive to minimise loss of life and property during any flood-related emergency.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner-cum-CEO, DDMA, Mustafa Salim Ahmed, ADC i/c SDO Salbari, Rittutom Bora, Circle Officers, Heads of Departments, representatives of line departments and other concerned officials.